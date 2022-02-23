La Brea season 2 episode count bumped up, but by how much?

When you do have a chance to see La Brea season 2 arrive on NBC this fall, it will be bringing with it more episodes in its totality than before.

So how many are we talking about here? Per a report from the Sydney Morning Herald in Australia (where the show films), the plan for now appears to be doing 14 episodes of the show this time around, an increase from the ten we had back in season 1. This could be a way to help the network fill up the schedule more after the end of This Is Us, and it also is testament to precisely how will the show performed through the majority of season 1.

As for whether or not you will get all of these episodes at once, the answer here is “probably not.” According to TVLine, the plan seems to be to split the episodes up most likely into two batches. That helps to ensure that some will be ready for the fall, while others have time to go through the lengthy visual-effects process that is needed for a show like this. La Brea is kicking off production this spring, significantly earlier than the average fall show, for that very reason.

Does anyone else feel like it’s already been a year since La Brea season 1 ended? It hasn’t, but we’re in this era now where it’s pretty darn hard to have a clear concept of time. The only thing we feel confident in saying about season 2 is that there will be both new answers and new mysteries; there has to be a steady balance of the two, since the last thing you want is to make viewers feel as though they are seeing the same thing over and over again.

