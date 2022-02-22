New Amsterdam season 4 episode 16 return date hopes at NBC

After tonight’s episode, it only makes sense to want to know the New Amsterdam season 4 episode 16 return date — but this is where we have to share the bad news. As great as it would be to get Ryan Eggold and the rest of the cast back soon, NBC clearly has other plans.

Because of the State of the Union, there is no new episode set for next week — but then, because of some alternative programming (most notably a Renee Zellweger limited series), New Amsterdam is not coming back immediately after the fact. The plan for now is to bring the show back mid-April, which is where it will run for the remainder of the season.

Is there a silver lining to the long break? We suppose so, mostly in how this will enable the end of this season to air alongside the end of This Is Us, which should help it out in the ratings. (We know that New Amsterdam has already been renewed, but still.) We’ve also seen already that this show can withstand long hiatuses and perform reasonably well. This isn’t NBC’s most-popular show by any means, but it still does well enough for itself despite little to no promotion. (For whatever reason, the network has done almost nothing to help either this show or The Blacklist this year; we’d love to see that change at some point.)

Because new episodes are a long ways away, we are most likely going to be stuck waiting to get some additional details. For the time being, we’ll consider ourselves lucky to get something more in mid-March on the future, but we’re very-much prepared that it could be even later than that. Let’s just hope for great drama and spotlight on all of o

