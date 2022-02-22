FBI: International season 1 episode 13 return date: A look at ‘Snakes’!

After what you get a chance to see tonight, it makes some sense to want the FBI: International season 1 episode 13 return date! Within this piece, we’ll give you a better sense of that, and then also more on what the future will hold!

Of course, it would be wonderful to be able to sit here and say that there are a ton of episodes coming the next few weeks, especially after coming off of such a ridiculously-long hiatus. That is, unfortunately, just not the case here. The show is off the air against next week, mostly because CBS is preempting their entire schedule due to the State of the Union. It should be noted that they are far from the only network that is doing this, even if it stinks to have an interruption in the show’s momentum at this particular moment in time.

Now that we’ve spelled out some of the bad news, let’s go ahead and get to the awesome stuff: The title for episode 13 (airing on March 8) is “Snakes.” There isn’t all that much out there about this episode, but does there really need to be? We don’t imagine that this is a Snakes on a Plane homage, but it could be an opportunity to show how outlandish and out-of-left-field some international cases are. Or, of course the title could be more of a reference to the concept of snakes — traitors. Think people who are working under lock and key to ensure that they get what they want.

Hopefully, there will be a few more details on episode 13 over the next week or so — we know there’s another repeat scheduled on March 15.

