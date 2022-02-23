Is Janet Montgomery leaving New Amsterdam? Where is Dr. Bloom?

Is Janet Montgomery leaving New Amsterdam? We know that there have been questions these past few weeks about Dr. Bloom’s fate. Her job has been very much in flux after she made the decision to resign. In her mind, that was the only way that she could effectively clear her conscience after everything that she did for Leyla.

Of course, in showing Dr. Bloom making some huge decisions regarding her career, the unfortunate news is that we didn’t get a whole lot of news as to what’s next for the character. It’s obviously the hope that Montgomery continues to be a part of this world in some shape or form, and there has not been any confirmation that she’s leaving for good. There’s just all sorts of weird flux about the state of the series right now in general — just remember that Max, entering tonight’s episode, only wants to stick around long enough to fix the hospital. Meanwhile, Dr. Sharpe is heading back to the UK.

Let’s just hope that we get something akin to an answer on Bloom tonight, given that we could be waiting a long time in order for the show to come back! (There is a hiatus ahead that will take us into April.)

We will have some more updates on Dr. Bloom’s fate over the course of the episode tonight; be sure to watch and refresh for more updates!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to New Amsterdam right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dr. Bloom’s future on New Amsterdam?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







