The Resident season 5 episode 15 return date: ‘In for a Penny’

Following tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn The Resident season 5 episode 15 return date over at Fox? What about some more news on what lies ahead?

The first order of business is sharing the bad part: There is no installment on the network next week. What’s the reason for that? Well, it has to do with the sole fact that next week marks the annual State of the Union Address. This is the sort of thing that takes almost every show off the air for a little while, so this isn’t a case where the medical drama is the only thing impacted. Matt Czuchry and the rest of the cast will be back come Tuesday, March 8 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Want more about the story? Below, you can check out the full The Resident season 5 episode 15 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

As his clinical begins, Devon treats his first patient with a revolutionary medical fluid that doesn’t go as planned. Meanwhile, an overdosed John Doe is rushed to Chastain, leading Conrad straight into a much bigger scandal than he expected. Then, a shocking secret regarding Cade’s past is discovered in the all-new “In for a Penny” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 8 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-515) (TV-14 D, L, V)

When it comes to Cade in particular, this is a story that we’ve been waiting to see for a good while now. After all, ever since her first appearance last year we haven’t learned that much about her. She’s incredibly skilled but at the same time, is more or less a mystery beyond her profession. She has little social media and doesn’t stay in one place for all that long.

