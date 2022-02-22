Why is Lisa Edelstein leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? Why did Gwyn die?

Why is Lisa Edelstein leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star after having played the role of Gwyn over the past two seasons? It’s a fair question to wonder. Even though the House alum was never a series regular, she had been established as a major part of the show’s mythology! After all, she’s TK’s mother and she was always going to be a big part of Owen’s life.

Seeing the character killed off was shocking, and it’s 100% more so when you remember that the whole event happened off-screen. Why in the world was that decided as the right thing to do? speaking to Variety, here is what showrunner Tim Minear had to say:

“Life is never one thing. And it’s relentless. I wanted Gwyn’s death to happen the way these sometimes do — out of the blue and without fanfare … It comes at a moment for T.K. when things are good. He and Carlos are at the next level. His fire family has been reunited. His mother’s death is a game changer for T.K. But also for Owen and Carlos.

“…The way T.K. deals with this loss and grief will tell us a lot about where he is and where he came from. And Owen will have his own reckoning with his past with Gwyn.”

Have we seen the last of Lisa Edelstein?

Not exactly. The aforementioned report does note that Gwyn will appear in some form (most likely flashbacks) on next week’s new episode, and we tend to imagine that this will put yet another unique button on this story as a whole. It will at least give us more emotional closure, which we absolutely do not have at this given moment in time.

