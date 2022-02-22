NCIS season 19: A fun Wilmer Valderrama filming update

We’re now officially less than a week away from NCIS season 19 returning to CBS — why not have more fun behind the scenes?

In a new post on his Instagram Stories, you can see series star (Wilmer Valderrama) alongside two of his co-stars in Katrina Law (Jessica Knight) and Rocky Carroll (Leon Vance) in the midst of filming a new episode. Katrina is always especially hilarious in these — it’s pretty ironic that she’s usually on a bunch of dramas!

So what can you expect to see from Wilmer’s Nick Torres coming up? We’ve heard already that the character will have some big moments on Monday’s new episode, especially as he is tasked to look after Jimmy Palmer’s daughter. The resident medical examiner will face a life-threatening situation after being exposed to a biotoxin, and it could be up to Torres to reassure Victoria that everything will be okay. We know that Nick and Jimmy have established some sort of friendship before, so maybe he’ll learn on some of that experience as he tries to reassure her. We appreciate stories like this greatly; any chance to spend some more time within Torres’ world is a cause for celebration.

The next several months should prove rather eventful for Wilmer as a performer; also on his Stories today you can see more teases of another project he is working on in Zorro. There is not even a network attached to the prospective series just yet, but we know that it’s a project that he has a deep emotional attachment to. As for whether or not that impacts his future on NCIS, meanwhile, that remains to be seen.

