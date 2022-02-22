Killing Eve season 4 finale spoilers: An (early) series finale tease

As so many of you know at this point already, Killing Eve season 4 is poised to be the final one. That’s a difficult thing to accept, especially since it feels like BBC America could have milked this story for a few more years!

Yet, isn’t there something to be said for going out on a high note? Absolutely, and this very-much seems to be what the show is trying to do here.

Watch our Killing Eve season 3 finale review! If you take a look below, you can see what we personally feel is a great way to set the stage for what is coming down the road. Be sure to check that out and once you do, SUBCRIBE for other updates all season.

So how far in advance did the series know about its ending? Was much of it planned from the very start? In a new, expansive interview with the New York Times, star Sandra Oh had the following to say about when she found out the fate of her character:

That was very much a work in progress. There are certain discussions that happened very early on, and then the pandemic happened and certain things were shifted. The discovery happened as we were building it. That’s as specific and as broad as I can say.

I do absolutely feel like this season, the season finale, we spend the most time together…

It is that latter comment that certainly has us the most exciting. One of the things that is so curious about Killing Eve is how the writers have managed to create such tension and drama with two characters who don’t always spend a ton of time on-screen together. Yet, there is that emotional distance — they are always on each other’s minds even if they are not in the same room.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Killing Eve right now

How do you envision Killing Eve coming to a close?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around to get some additional updates. (Photo: BBC America.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







