The Bachelor finale spoilers: Does Clayton Echard choose anyone?

The more that we’re hearing regarding the finale of The Bachelor, the more confusing it becomes. Does Clayton Echard choose anyone? Or, does he even have that opportunity? We’ve seen a lot of messy endings as of late, and this one could be right up there with the Peter and Arie’s of the world.

That is, if some of the latest teases from creator Mike Fleiss are to be believed. (We should note that Fleiss loves to be hyperbolic, so take everything that he says with a grain of salt.)

In a post on Twitter last night, Fleiss wrote under a “Historic Announcement” that the finale for this season is “spoiler-proof.” Why? Because technically, it’s not even over yet. We know that Clayton is doing hometown dates with Gabby, Rachel, Serene, and Susie. Meanwhile, we know that at least some of these women are there when he admits to being in love with more than one person — and to being intimate with more than one person. This confession seems to be what sends the rest of his season careening off of a cliff.

Is it a surprise that he did that at fantasy suites? No! Multiple leads do it, but there’s a time and a place for it and clearly, he delivered the news in a way that felt frustrating and humiliating. One popular theory is that his remaining women all leave and he ends up alone at the end of this. Or, he doesn’t propose and tries to find a way to work something out with a woman after the fact. All of this is made all the more curious by some of Clayton’s press around the show. He admits that he “found” love during the process, but also has expressed regrets about the experience here and there. We’re not 100% sure he knew what he was getting into and we’ve seen already (see: Shanae) that he made some big mistakes along the way.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to The Bachelor now, including more on the hometown dates

What do you think is going to happen on the finale of The Bachelor?

In your mind, will Clayton end up with anyone? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to make certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Major Historic Announcement! This season’s finale of #TheBachelorABC is totally spoiler-proof. No one knows how it will end, cuz it ain’t over til it’s over! And it ain’t over… — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) February 22, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







