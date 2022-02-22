1883 season 1 finale: Will Isabel May return, even if Elsa Dutton dies?

As we prepare for this weekend’s 1883 season 1 finale, there is a lot to think about when it comes to Elsa Dutton. The character’s life is clearly in question, and there’s enough foreshadowing out there to think she will die at the end.

We probably don’t need to may out much of the evidence for you again, but here’s a small taste of it: Elsa was shot, James clearly thinks she’s only got a matter of days left, and he’s also said the plan is to settle wherever Elsa dies. The journey was supposed to be to Oregon; yet, we know the Dutton Ranch is in Montana. It’s easy to put some of the pieces together.

Here is where things get a bit tricky: So much of this show is told from Elsa’s point of view. Isabel May narrates as her character! If you kill her off in the finale, what happens?

Well, there is a case to be made that Elsa-as-narrator could stick around in spirit form. How else is she talking to us now? It would give the show a little more of a sense of continuity, but we’re also not sure that it’s what viewers 100% want to see. The joy of Elsa as a character is that she allows us to see this world from fresh eyes. This is why we’d love to see her survive for at least another couple of seasons; there are plenty of other reasons why the Duttons could settle in Montana! We can see her fight to stay alive and also contribute despite her condition. That’s going to be another tangible part of her struggle if she makes it through; everyone wants to find purpose in this world. Depending on the severity of her injury, that could be a huge problem to overcome.

For now, no one has 100% confirmed that Sunday’s episode is the final one for May. That’s at least a cause for some hope … for now.

What do you think could conceivably happen on the 1883 season 1 finale?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes below, whether it be for Elsa or any other character. We’ll have more updates coming as we get around to the big episode airing. (Photo: Paramount+.)

