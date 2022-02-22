How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 8 preview: Sophie, Jesse clues

As you prepare for How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 8 on Hulu next week, is now the right time to talk Sophie and Jesse? It sure feels like it!

At the end of episode 7, you can argue that the two were at a pretty similar place, one where they were desperate for inspiration. Sophie has her first real opportunity in a while to further her career as a photographer; she just needs to figure out the best possible photo to highlight her skill. Meanwhile, Jesse is starting to come up with some more original music and seemed to get inspired thanks to Sophie’s bangle, of all things. She encouraged and believed in him and that could be the foundation to something bigger a little later on down the road.

Could Jesse be the Father? Absolutely, but we gotta remember that Sophie is still with Drew, even if he wasn’t in this episode. We don’t think that the writers are really about to rush anything too much right now when the plan is for there to be multiple seasons.

Yet, Jesse/Sophie appear to be the most likely match based on everything we’ve seen so far. They have a good bit in common, there are questions here already, and they even each have artistic pursuits! There is a lot to think about here.

Of course, with all of this being said there are likely to be even more contenders coming up, whether it be this season or the already-renewed season 2. We’re fine going along for the ride right now, mostly because the show itself remains largely entertaining. It’s got echoes of the original still, while also working to do its own thing and have a separate identity.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to How I Met Your Father

What do you want to see on How I Met Your Father season 1 episode 8?

Do you think the show is setting up something for Sophie and Jesse at this point? Let us know right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







