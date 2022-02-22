Celebrity Big Brother 3: Will Todrick Hall get decimated by the jury?

We have a very strange relationship with Celebrity Big Brother 3 entering its finale. More so than being excited for the winner, we just want to see the jury come back! It’s one of those instances where we could watch a player be absolutely obliterated and in a lot of ways, deservedly so.

The problem with Todrick Hall as a player this season isn’t his strategy in the game. He’s made some smart moves! Pairing with Miesha Tate made sense given that she’d always be a bigger threat than him; meanwhile, he had other bonds throughout the house that temporarily protected him. If he had been a nicer, kinder person and well-liked by the other houseguests, he’d probably get some votes at the end.

Here is the problem: He’s been rude, nasty, and at times cruel to the other houseguests behind the scenes. He’s talked trash about them behind their back and come across as extremely petty — he’s been roasted by most of social media, and that’s not even getting into a myriad of other things that make him come across as unlikable. He’s made worse use of his platform on this show than any celebrity has in the three seasons of the show.

Also, most of the players have come out strongly disliking him once they’ve heard about some of the things he said. Take a look at Lamar Odom and Todd Bridges’ comments on social media last night! We know that Todd was fairly complimentary of Todrick to Julie Chen, but that was before he realized what was happening on the live feeds.

Todrick is going to lose this game — that’s the only thing we’re sure of entering the finale. He probably has a spot in the final two locked up. How he loses it is, at this point, the real question.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother

Are you prepared to see Todrick Hall lose Celebrity Big Brother?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Wow I just saw what they said about me wow wow. I'm not going to lower myself to say anything nasty about them.🥰🥰🥰 — Todd Bridges (@ToddBridges) February 22, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







