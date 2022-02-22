NCIS season 19 spoilers: New details on NCIS: Hawaii crossover!

There’s a chance some of you may have heard already that the NCIS – NCIS: Hawaii crossover is coming on March 28. How about getting a few new details about how the story is coming together?

First things first, it does appear as though we’re going to see this event span both episodes of the show, which is something we did not necessarily expect in advance. While we don’t expect every single part of NCIS proper to focus on the crossover (after all, only two characters are traveling out to Hawaii), it’s going to have a role to play.

This week, CBS released a press release hyping up this big event further; just take a look below for some preliminary details:

NCIS agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) travel to Hawai’i to join forces with NCIS: HAWAI`I, when Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) tells them there’s a lead on a witness with crucial evidence from an old case NCIS worked on. Tennant and team say aloha to Torres and Knight Monday, March 28, 9:00-11:00 PM.

Obviously, there’s nothing too substantial in here when it comes to specifics, but this feels like a perfectly reasonable justification for these characters going out there. This is meant to be a fun little event for viewers, but also a chance to boost the ratings of the Hawaii show further. We don’t get the sense that the flagship NCIS is ending this season, but clearly CBS wants to ensure the rest of the franchise is taken care of whenever it does say goodbye.

