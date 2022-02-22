Survivor 42 spotlight: Meet Chanelle Howell, master negotiator

We’re kicking off our brand-new Survivor 42 spotlight series today with Chanelle Howell and we already know one thing about her: She’s a force. She’s not only highly intelligent, but she’s also excellent in an area that is much-needed within this game: Negotiation. She is a 29-year old executive recruiter who has a Harvard education, lives in New York City, and has an acute social understanding of how to handle tenuous situations.

Ultimately, life is a series of negotiations — you have to fight for what you want and Chanelle knows that. For the sake of this show, you just need to figure out the right way to get these negotiations out there.

The game of Survivor is not the corporate world. The biggest thing that Chanelle has to watch out for is not approaching it the same exact way. Lead with her personality and make everyone feel comfortable around her. She strikes us as a team player and someone who will be valuable in challenges — especially in terms of being well-rounded. We don’t think that she’s got any sort of weakness there. We also think that at 29, she’s had enough life experience to be able to relate to a lot of different people. When we analyze players pre-game, we’re not looking necessarily for someone who stands out in just one way; it’s the people who are good in many things that are the threats. This could be Chanelle.

What we’re trying to say from the jump is to watch out for Chanelle in this game. She’s going to have a really good chance at the title so long as she continuously finds herself on the right side of the numbers and never gets too comfortable at any point. We don’t see her getting overly arrogant or relying on one specific part of her game. Being out there is a dream for her, so we anticipate her doing what she can to make the most of every opportunity.

