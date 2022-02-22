Walker season 2 spoilers: How I Met Your Father star set as new partner!

For those wondering who would become Cordell Walker’s new partner on Walker season 2, we do have a clear answer — and it’s a familiar face!

According to a new report from Deadline, How I Met Your Father actress Ashley Reyes is being brought on board as a new series regular on The CW drama. She will first appear in early March, and presumably be around for the long haul. She’s effectively the replacement for Lindsey Morgan, whose character of Micki departed a little earlier this season.

So what can we tell you about this new character? Well, her name is Cassie, and you can learn a little bit more via the official description:

A spirited, uncensored, strong Texas Ranger based in Dallas who served as a Texas state trooper for 8 years before that, Cassie is unconventional and wily, quick on her feet. She knows that she’s one of the only women in her field and that the odds are always against her, but rather than color inside the lines, Cassie chooses to splash vivid colors all over the canvas.

To get more next on the next Walker story-wise, take a look at the attached synopsis:

CORDELL GETS SOME ASSISTANCE ON A NEW CASE – A feisty officer Perez (guest star Ashley Reyes) mistakes Cordell (Jared Padalecki) for a suspect. Trey (Jeff Pierre) offers to help Liam (Keegan Allen) with a project. Meanwhile, Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) is struggling with his feelings for Stella (Violet Brinson). Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Casey Fisher (#210). Original airdate 3/3/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

So what does this mean for Reyes on How I Met Your Father?

Well, things aren’t looking great for Hannah there. She wasn’t necessarily a main character on the Hulu comedy, but she’s been the love interest of one of the leads in Sid. Unless there’s some super-creative scheduling done for the already-renewed season 2, we’re starting to think that there’s little chance that we’re going to be seeing Sid and Hannah go the distance here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Walker right now

What do you want to see in regards to the new partner on Walker season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







