Celebrity Big Brother 3: Live Double Eviction updates!

Coming into tonight’s new episode of Celebrity Big Brother 3, we knew there was a live Double Eviction coming! This would of course set the stage for the final three and beyond that, the finale.

Of course, with Lamar Odom leaving in the first part of the episode, that left us with a final four of Todd Bridges, Todrick Hall, Miesha Tate, and Cynthia Bailey. If there was ever a chance for something unexpected to happen, this particular HoH cycle was the shot. Miesha and Todrick have a better chance at the end against each other and they probably know it; if Cynthia and Todd want a real chance at moving forward into the final two, they have to make some sort of big move and soon.

Of course, we’re going to have some more updates over the course of the night, so be sure to keep refreshing the page!

HoH – This was the classic BB Flix Competition, which we have seen in the past in various forms. Todd got off to an early lead and with that in mind, he had a chance to bring this one. Yet, he was a little too quick with his buzzer. Miesha and Cynthia were both able to catch up, and that led to there being a three-way tie at the very end. This was stressful! Miesha was the Head of Household, and that meant that getting rid of Todrick would be the responsibility of either Cynthia or Todd with the Veto.

Power of Veto – This was about skill mixed with memory. The moment we saw memory, it started to feel like curtains for Todd and Cynthia.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother right now

Who are you rooting for to win Celebrity Big Brother 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







