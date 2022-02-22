The Bachelor episode 8 spoilers: Clayton Echard hometown dates!

Want to know what’s coming on The Bachelor episode 8? We’re at a huge point in Clayton Echard’s season: Hometown dates!

This is a part of the season where everything gets even more serious, and that’s especially the case after some of the bold decisions that he made tonight. In getting rid of Sarah in the abrupt what he did (and after two individual dates!), he showed that he’s willing to listen to some of the women. We know that he’s been clowned by a lot of people on social media this season, but Clayton’s approval rating could be rising! Ironically, of course this is all before the whole “I’ve been intimate with multiple people” drama that is coming later on this season.

One of the big things we always wonder with hometown dates is who is going to have the family that will be ready and willing to stir the pot. That happens every single year!

Based on the promo for hometown dates, it seemed like Clayton’s going to be dealing with multiple combative fathers, which should be fun since Clayton has a serious issue with confrontation that we’ve seen time and time again.

After hometowns, be prepared for The Women Tell All, then presumably the overnight dates and the finale. There’s a lot of drama still left! The biggest question this season is one that we’ve seen posed time and time again with this show: Can you really be in love with multiple people? Obviously, some of the women won’t think so when he brings that statement to the table. The whole end of this season looks like a mess and really, we have no clear sense of how it will end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

