The Gilded Age season 1 episode 6 spoilers: The train crash aftermath

As we get ourselves set up for The Gilded Age season 1 episode 6 on HBO next week, it feels fair to say that George has a huge problem. We know just how much he’s been immersed in the train business, but a massive, deadly crash could derail everything.

So what is this character going to do after the fact? Judging from the promo that aired after episode 5, it could be an exercise in finger-pointing and figure out who sabotaged him. He feels like this business is as corrupt as anything and with that in mind, there are suspects all over the place within his head.

In the aftermath of an incident like this, there are of course questions about focus — is everyone really thinking about the right thing? Let’s just say that concentrating on Ward McAllister right now is probably not the right thing to do. However, this does feel somewhat realistic to this world. It’s a window on a very superficial, frustrating society where public perception is kind.

As for what else could be coming next week, Peggy is finding some success already! That doesn’t mean that she’s ultimately going to find happiness through it, but we love her story so far. She’s got this aspiration and hunger for more and she’s doing what she can in order to make it happen.

One of the things to expect in general from episode 6 is the continued (and slow) buildup when it comes to momentum. No matter how George acts in the aftermath of this crash from here on out, it won’t fully define him as a character. These people can exhibit some very-much horrendous habits here and there, but there are also layers and wrinkles beyond that.

