Snowfall season 5 video: Damson Idris hypes up epic premiere

Can you believe the Snowfall season 5 premiere is just a matter of two short days away? We’ve waited a long time to jump back into this story, and it’s finally almost here! What makes it more exciting is of course knowing that there are two episodes that you are getting a chance to see all at once.

For the entire cast and crew, premiere night as a culmination of many months’ worth of hard work, whether it be writing scripts, filming out on location, or editing together the episodes after the fact.

In the video below, you can hear star (and newly-minted producer) Damson Idris do his best to take you through some of what he’s most excited for coming up. This could prove to be a really dramatic season as Franklin continues to work his way up the ranks and build an empire. The major problem that he’ll be facing here is a simple one: Could he bite off more than he could chew? Also, what will the role of Teddy be in his life? There’s a real mystery of what happened to Alton that we could also see play out over the course of time.

Beyond the story on-screen, we really hope that this is going to be the season where critics and awards-shows start to give Idris his due. He has expanded on Franklin every single season and delivered something that gets progressively more interesting with each passing week.

What are you hoping to see next for Franklin Saint on the Snowfall season 5 premiere?

