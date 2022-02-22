The Endgame season 1 episode 2 spoilers: A look at ‘Fairytale Wedding’

After tonight’s big premiere, are you excited to check out The Endgame season 1 episode 2 on NBC next week? Tonight’s premiere gives you a chance to experience the world and get an introduction to the characters; now, the writers have a chance to dig a little bit deeper.

So what are we going to see? Let’s just say we’re going to have a better chance to understand the relationship between Elena and Val further. Not only that, but we could have a chance to start to recognize (hopefully) more of Elena’s intentions.

Below, you can take a look at the full The Endgame season 1 episode 2 synopsis with some more insight all about what lies ahead:

02/28/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : A kidnapping orchestrated by Elena puts Val to the test as her past resurfaces and becomes a part of the bigger play. The FBI Task Force contends with an unexpected turn of events in one of the banks. TV-14

Does this show still face an uphill battle?

Absolutely. For starters, it has more work to do in order to convince us that this is something more than a clone of The Blacklist with different actors in the main roles. It needs to separate itself from that, deliver some iconic moments, and hope that there are some people watching along the way. For now, it feels like the biggest sell that they have is Morena Baccarin, who we know has been exceptional over the years on everything from Firefly to Homeland to most recently playing Lee Thompkins on Gotham.

We’ll keep watch on the ratings over the next few weeks; depending on how it performs, there’s a chance it could at least hold down the fort on this timeslot for the remainder of the winter and spring.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Endgame right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Endgame season 1 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







