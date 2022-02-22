The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 8 spoilers: Thony’s trek to Mexico

Is The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 8 on Fox going to set the stage for the finale? We don’t want to guarantee that yet, since there are still two episodes after the fact. Nonetheless, we do have a good sense that this is going to be as big, dramatic, and chaotic of a story as we’re going to see. After all, Thony’s got a dangerous international mission on her hands, and it’s one that will have a surprise turn about halfway through. We don’t necessarily think the character is going to die, but there absolutely is still a lot of danger ahead.

To get a few more details, be sure to check out the full The Cleaning Lady season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Thony enlists Arman’s help to get to Mexico for Luca’s transplant, but plans go dangerously off course when Hayak finds out Arman is lying to him. Thony finds herself in a desperate situation, forcing her to call upon both the former doctor and the newfound “gangsta” in herself in the all-new “Full On Gangsta” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Feb. 28 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-108) (TV-14 D, L, S,V)

One of the things that the show has done a good job at so far is making each story feel like it’s own big event, and we absolutely hope there are a few big jaw-droppers in this one. The more that each episode can stand out, the better off the overall fabric of the show is and the more likely we are to get a season 2.

Speaking of a possible renewal, we do still think the ratings are in a position where there is hope. Nothing is guaranteed but let’s be honest here: They rarely ever are within this world. This show is at least delivering better than we expected leading into it.

