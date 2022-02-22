Celebrity Big Brother 3: Was Lamar Odom evicted at final five?

We know that there are two different evictions to get to within Celebrity Big Brother 3 tonight, but it makes sense to start off with Lamar Odom. How can we not? He’s been one of the more entertaining people in the game this season, even if he’s been rather clueless most of the time as to how to play the game.

Yet, none of that cluelessness is stopping him from being the target tonight at the final five. Because Todd Bridges is going to save himself with the Veto, it will be between Lamar and Cynthia Bailey as to who goes. Both Todrick Hall and Miesha Tate have said already that they want Cynthia at the final three with them, mostly because they think they can beat her in any competition. It makes no sense to oust her now; they actually wanted Todd gone in this spot, mostly because he can win some of these competitions (as he has shown here once more).

Can Todd be a major threat to win the game? There will be more time to talk about that but for now, we suppose we should get more into the state of things with Lamar. Be sure to refresh this page with some more news throughout the night.

Related – Get some other updates when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother right now

Are you going to miss Lamar Odom as a player/personality on Celebrity Big Brother 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







