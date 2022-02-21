The Bachelor episode 7: Does Clayton Echard eliminate Sarah?

Does Clayton Echard send Sarah home on The Bachelor episode 7? We know that this is one of the big questions everyone has entering tonight, and we more than understand the reasoning for it.

Let’s just put it in the following terms: It’s pretty clear at this point that there are some other people who have it out for Sarah. In particular, Mara. She’s obviously concerned that Sarah isn’t in this for an engagement and has already warned Clayton all about it.

Yet, Sarah is still there. As a matter of fact, she’s coming off of a second one-on-one date. We’ve already seen some previews entering tonight that signal that she’s going to come back from that date upset and confrontational and honestly, we get it. She wants to have a chance of a long-term future with him, at least based on what we’ve seen. She doesn’t want anyone else to sabotage it. We also have a hard criticizing anyone who comes on the show to have a good time, given that most people are there for either fame, followers, or fun. Is falling in love a priority? At times sure, but we’re kidding ourselves if it’s the only reason people are there. After all, there are plenty of other opportunities for young people to date!

We know that some previews have shown Clayton sending someone home, fundamentally saying that he doesn’t “believe them.” Is he talking about Sarah? Time will tell on that front, and we’ll have more on that tonight.

