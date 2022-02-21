All American season 4 episode 9 spoilers: Life after graduation

Next week on All American season 4 episode 9, it’s clear that we will see new horizons for a lot of these characters. After all, we’re going to see life after graduation! We have somewhat of a sense of what lies ahead, but there are still question marks and big opportunities.

Take, for example, what Spencer wants to do when it comes to sponsorships. He’s not just a high-school athlete anymore, and with the existence of NIL and everything else that exists in college sports now, he has an opportunity to take some big leaps financially. Yet, what’s the right fit for him? Can he even enjoy his last summer before school? There’s a lot to dive into here, just as there are characters who will struggle to find themselves moving forward. These next few episodes could prove complicated for everything — then again, doesn’t complicated often equal great TV?

For more updates on what’s coming, be sure to check out our full All American season 4 episode 9 synopsis:

ADVANTAGES – With Spencer (Daniel Ezra), Jordan (Michael Evans Behling), Asher (Cody Christian) and JJ (Hunter Clowdus) living it up at JJ’s rented summer beach house, Spencer is trying to have fun, but he is conflicted when it comes to sponsorship opportunities he is presented. Coop (Bre-Z) and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) take a big step in their relationship, but things don’t go as smoothly as they had anticipated, and Olivia (Samantha Logan) offers to help. Layla’s (Greta Oniegou) dad give her a touching graduation gift that brings up a lot of emotions she wasn’t expecting. Meanwhile, Laura (Monet Mazur) is at her wits end and steps in to help Billy (Taye Diggs). Dawn Wilkinson directed the episode written by Mike Herro & David Strauss (#409). Original airdate 2/28/2022.

We’re not going to be spending too much time in the summer, and we have to imagine that one of the reasons why is to keep the focus on football. As you check out the show over the coming weeks, rest assured that this will be a big part of the focus once more.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American season 4 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







