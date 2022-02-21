Another Life canceled at Netflix; no season 3 on the way

After two seasons at Netflix, the streaming service has decided that Another Life, sadly, is on its way to the TV graveyard. The series has been formally canceled, which you can get more confirmation on thanks to the Twitter statement from Katee Sackhoff:

“I’d like to thank everyone single person who watched & supported Another Life on Netflix … To our crew & cast thank you for always working so hard & being prepared. I wish we could do more seasons but sadly it’s just not in the cards. See you on the next adventure. Love Niko.”

So why was the show canceled? Ultimately, we feel like the end for Another Life is tragically similar to the end for so many other Netflix series over the years. Because the service orders so many programs, it can cut the cord on shows it feels aren’t performing well enough quicker than their competitors. The platform is also so competitive that it’s hard to stand out from the pack. The binge-watching model is both a blessing and a curse. While viewers have a chance to check out a show all at once, the consequence of this is that it’s easy for them to flutter in and out of the public consciousness. We tend to wonder if Another Life would have had more TV lives if it existed somewhere that allowed it to stand out for a little bit longer.

In between this show ending and the conclusion of The Expanse over on Amazon, there’s starting to be less and less space-related programming that is separate from either Star Trek or Star Wars. Those two universes are great, but it’s nice to have as much variety as possible. This is your reminder to go ahead and check out The Orville, which will be back later this year on Hulu. It does offer an alternative and is the most lighthearted of any of these shows.

