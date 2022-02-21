1883 season 1 episode 10 (finale): Does Elsa Dutton have to die?

This weekend’s 1883 season 1 episode 10 is going to be a major kick to the gut — after all, the odds are high Elsa Dutton will die in the finale.

At this point, almost every seed has been planted leading up to this outcome. Just think about where things are at this given moment in time. The character was shot by an arrow and while she’s up riding a horse again, James has a sense her demise is inevitable. She’s on borrowed time and even she realizes it; or, if nothing else, that’s how everyone is currently treating her.

Here’s the question we’re left to wonder at this point: Does Elsa have to die? Is there any other way her story could go? Her dying seems to be the justification for the creation of Dutton Ranch; the goal original was for the family to make it to Oregon, but James declared that they would settle wherever Elsa passes. Logically, it makes sense if this is why stop in Montana. Meanwhile, this death would further show the brutality of this world and honestly, it’s the most realistic outcome when it comes to the nature of her injuries. The narrator Elsa has never said anything that made us think that she’s going to have a happy ending at the end of all of this.

So where do things get complicated? It’s hard to know what the show would look like without Elsa, given that so much of the story is through her perspective. We want to see the character persevere as the ultimate fake-out. This is a dark, bleak world, and there would be something inspirational that comes with seeing her pull through. We’re not even saying that she would stay alive for long; it just feels like there is a lot more to come with this character.

One way or another, odds are we’ll get an answer this coming weekend. Stay tuned…

