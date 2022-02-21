Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to check out “The Helpers” co-written by Brian Dietzen? It goes without saying, but this is an installment we’re excited for. It’s one we’ve felt that way about for a good while now!

We know that the Winter Olympics are over and with that, you’d probably want to see to show back as soon as humanly possible. Unfortunately, we aren’t quite there as of yet. This is the final week of the hiatus! The flagship crime show will be back on February 28 with Dietzen’s big episode, and it will be following that up on March 7 with another big story.

We’re hoping that there will be a new promo for “The Helpers” later tonight, but to better tide you over, why not get some more details on both this episode and the one that follows? Take a look at the synopses below…

Season 19 episode 13, “The Helpers” – While investigating the death of an intruder at Quantico, Jimmy and Kasie are exposed to a deadly biotoxin, and the NCIS team calls on Doctor Carol Wilson (Meredith Eaton) for help as they race to find the antidote. Also, Torres tries to distract Jimmy’s daughter, who came to the office to spend the day with her dad, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. The episode was co-written by series star Brian Dietzen.

Season 19 episode 14, “First Steps” – As NCIS investigates the cause of death of a reservist Navy Seal surgeon, they’re forced to bring Vance’s daughter, Kayla (Naomi Grace), who recently trained with NCIS, to help with a highly dangerous mission, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

