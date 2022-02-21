Euphoria season 2 episode 8 (finale) promo: Is someone going to die?

Euphoria season 2 episode 8 is coming in just a matter of days, and it’s pretty clear at this point that it’s going to be the biggest episode of the season. How in the world can it not be? We’re in a spot at this point where it feels like characters are dangling on a ledge; so many have made enemies, and so many are going to be in a spot where they could drift to the unthinkable.

Is there a chance that someone could die? We can’t rule that out at all, with Lexi’s play being the sort of thing that could easily set someone off. Take, for example, Nate. We know there are constant memes about someone wanting to take this character out, but we’re more concerned that he could do something violent himself. The seeds are clearly there, from the damaged upbringing to the scene with him and Maddy not that long in the past. Lexi herself could end up being in danger by the end of this. Cassie could also do something since she’s so upset, but we don’t think there’s enough foreshadowing to where she’s suddenly going to murder someone.

What about Fez? Is Faye in trouble? Since so much of this season started with Fez, it’s easy to imagine that a big death could happen within his world at the end of all of this. Ironically, he’s become such a fan-favorite character that people would be infuriated if he’s gone.

There are moments within the promo that serve as reasons why you should be legitimately afraid that something terrible is going to happen. You get a glimpse of people walking by who look like firefighters; meanwhile, you also see someone getting close to pulling the trigger of a gun. This could all be misdirection, but we tend to take some of these previews seriously in advance. After all, it’s better to be prepared!

