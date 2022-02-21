The Boys season 3 trailer coming soon, per showrunner

We know that it’s been a long wait already for The Boys season 3 at Amazon Prime, and luckily, something is coming soon to better tide us over.

In a new post on Twitter late last week, showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that the first trailer for the new season is 100% locked, and you will get a chance to see that within the next few weeks. Production for the season wrapped up some time ago, but this is a show that takes an especially-long time to put together in post-production.

We’ll at least give Amazon, Kripke, and the rest of The Boys team credit for some of what they’ve done to satisfy viewers already during the hiatus. The Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman videos were fantastic, and at the same time canon to everything we’re going to be seeing coming up. They may not be necessary viewing, but that doesn’t make them any less of a blast.

As for what we’d love to see in a trailer, it starts and ends with Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy. Given that he is the biggest new addition to the series, there needs to be at least some time establishing him. It’d also be great to get a sense of Hughie’s work with Victoria Neuman, or how Homelander is looking to rehab his image after the whole Stormfront fiasco. We know that this guy has a tendency to come out on top no matter what sort of horrible stuff he does, and we tend to believe that this is going to be the case again here.

Alright, here’s an update on #TheBoysTV since you keep asking & I’m buzzed. We’ve final mixed 4 out of 8. Couple hundred VFX shots to finish, but they’re awesome. Just locked our first trailer today, will be out in a few weeks. GET READY. #TheBoys @TheBoysTV @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/x5zuFB0tvl — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) February 18, 2022

