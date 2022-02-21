Euphoria season 2 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: Rue’s confessions

There are a few different things we could say in regards to Euphoria season 2 episode 8, so where do we start? The best place is simply identifying that this is the finale! Even though we know there’s a season 3 coming down the road, there’s a chance for a lot of closure to some of the big stories we’ve seen over the past few weeks.

Of course, there’s a part of us that wants to imagine that Rue, Jules, Cassie, and some of these other characters end this season in a pretty good place. However, there’s also the inner realist that is telling us that this almost certainly will not happen. This is a dark show stuffed to the brim with dark stuff. It’d be unrealistic of us to think that we’ll see anything veer in a different direction now.

Based on the promo that we saw for episode 8, it definitely does seem like the fallout of Lexi’s play is going to keep coming — and that Rue is also going to face some hard things about herself. We know that losing her father has been one of the big things that she’s never really recovered from, and we think that dealing with grief is going to be a big part of her recovery.

Is there going to be pain? Absolutely. Cassie seems to be bracing for a conversation, we get a glimpse of a gun in the promo, and in general, there’s a chance that nothing will be the same on the other side.

The biggest thing we hope for

Something more definitive. While we appreciate the visual flair and the style of season 2, it also feels like at times, it’s come at the expense of the plot. The show has to balance all of that out.

