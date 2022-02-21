The Bachelor episode 7 spoilers: Clayton & couples’ therapy

Tomorrow night is poised to bring us The Bachelor episode 7 on ABC — and also an incredibly uncomfortable group date. Why are we watching Clayton Echard and some of the women go through couples’ therapy? What is the value of some of that?

In the sneak peek below you can see the setup for this date, which seems to be done because the women are in Vienna and that is the birthplace of Sigmund Freud. We don’t think any duo is really going to have enough time to dive into any serious issues, so this entire charade is meant to likely either present drama or give Clayton doubts — and it could very well accomplish the latter. After all, the woman conducting said therapy called some of the responses “performative” after the fact.

Do we agree with this assessment? To some extent sure, and that’s not meant as a dig on anyone who is a part of the show at the moment. Instead, this is just a reminder that these people are on television so of course, it’s hard to open up in this sort of environment. Maybe they have issues from their past they don’t want to expose to millions of viewers; maybe they don’t want to come off bad in general. This is what makes a date like this so challenging and in some ways pointless: It’s never going to feel that authentic when people are so self-aware that they are on a TV show.

If Clayton can even get the tiniest bit of understanding about his remaining women on this date, maybe he can consider it a victory. We just have a hard time feeling that way from the outside looking in. The bigger question he should think about is how to unravel the mess between Mara and Sarah, which seems to be spiraling at this given moment in time.

Monday, we're seeing straight through any façades 👀 Don't miss #TheBachelor starting at 8/7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/GBEK7tbb8Y — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) February 20, 2022

