NBA All-Star Game 2022: Macy Gray performs National Anthem

Tonight marks the broadcast of the NBA All-Star Game on TNT, and prior to that, it meant another headline-grabbing National Anthem. Macy Gray had the honor of performing it this time around and that makes sense. She’s from Ohio, and the game is being held this year in Cleveland.

At this point, we’re very-much aware that the Anthem is one of the more polarizing gigs that anyone can take, mostly because it can tend to be rather thankless. Mickey Guyton did a great job at the Super Bowl earlier this month; however, one of the most botched versions of the Anthem we’ve heard heard came courtesy of Fergie at the All-Star Game years ago. It was a prime reminder that sometimes, you really shouldn’t work too hard to change a pretty-traditional song. If you do that, there’s a good chance that you will find yourself in some trouble.

So how did Macy do? We do think she hit some killer notes on her rendition of the anthem. She’s got such a unique vocal style that she’s never going to please everyone. Most of the early reaction has been positive, mixed of course with a lot of people wondering what she’s been up to over the past several years. She hasn’t been in the mainstream public eye for a while, but she’s absolutely been still making music!

In general, though, our advice to anyone who sings the National Anthem is pretty simple: Just stay off of social media after. Maybe you’ll get some praise, but also people commenting on your relevancy or your look.

For those who are unaware, the NBA will continue the rest of its regular season in a matter of days; after the game tonight, all of the players will have a chance to rest up and prepare for what’s next.

What did you think about Macy Gray performing the National Anthem at the 2022 All-Star Game?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments!

