Killing Eve season 4 episode 1 spoilers: Can Villanelle reform?

In the event that you did not know Killing Eve season 4 episode 1 is finally set to premiere in one week! We know that this hiatus has been painfully long but finally, we’re going to get a chance to dive into the next chapter of the Jodie Comer – Sandra Oh drama.

So where are things going to stand with the very first episode? If you’ve seen some of the previews for the new season so far, then you are likely aware that Villanelle is doing her best to turn over a new leaf — or, at the very least, she is trying to convince herself of that. She could be trying to find faith, or at the very least put herself in a position where it’s possible.

While the Killing Eve season 4 premiere synopsis is short, it’s absolutely effective in getting its point across: “Eve sets out for her revenge against The Twelve, even if it kills her. Villanelle tries to reform.”

With the Eve story, we know that she’s been hunting the Twelve for almost the entirety of the show’s run. What makes things different this time around? It likely has to do with the reckless abandon she has while she tries to take this on. What good is she to anyone if she’s dead? Granted, Even may think at this point that if she stops the Twelve, her life has meaning; we think there is more to her than just this, but her obsessive personality does tend to take her down these dark roads. We have seen that happen time and time again over the past few years.

