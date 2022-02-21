Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, February 20?

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Are we finally back after having the show off the air since November?

It goes without saying, but we’ve been ready for the season premiere for well over a month now — and it’s finally here! Tonight does mark the return of Oliver’s late-night series, though you will be waiting for a few extra minutes to check it out. The show’s official Twitter account (see below) confirmed earlier that the premiere will start at 11:03 p.m. Eastern time — we’d love to see it run long, but there’s no confirmation on that. To go along with that, Last Week Tonight isn’t exactly confirming in advance what some of their primary subjects of conversation are going to be.

Ultimately, there’s WAY more material out there than Oliver can ever hope to focus on within tonight’s episode. Want some early predictions? He’ll tell a few jokes about the Presidency, take a look at the state of the pandemic, and also mock some local-news anchors for a few minutes. Most of the episode overall, though, will be about a single topic. What will that be? If we had to guess, it will be tied to Russia and Ukraine.

Think about it for a moment: Last Week Tonight is a show that often focuses on world-news headlines. Doesn’t it make some sense that they do so all over again tonight? We tend to think so. There are a lot of moving parts with this conflict and Oliver is the perfect person to explain the originations of the situation, how things escalated, and where America sits in the midst of all of it now. Often, it can be difficult for viewers to understand the full complexity of a situation like this, and this is one of the things the show is especially good at.

We’re back with our season premiere tonight at 11:03pm! Does three minutes count as being fashionably late? We don't know! But we really hope we’re setting the right tone here!!! — Last Week Tonight (@LastWeekTonight) February 20, 2022

