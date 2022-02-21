Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be diving into a lot of other great stuff when it comes to the show after a really long Olympic break?

Well, the news that we’ve got to share here is both good and bad at the same time. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the series tonight; however, this is also the last week of the hiatus! We know that the network kept you waiting for a long time to see “Old School Cool,” especially since it was originally scheduled to air at the end of January before being delayed by the NFL. The plan, at least for now, is for it to come on in one week’s time. You can see the synopsis below in the event you haven’t already:

“Old School Cool” – Hondo and the team race to locate the hacker responsible for accessing LAPD’s computers and revealing the identities of undercover officers before the leaked intelligence has fatal consequences. Also, Street is forced to reckon with past misdeeds, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Sunday, Feb. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

As for the attached promo, it serves mostly as a means of further amplifying the drama tied to the hack. We’re not going to pretend that this is the first hacking / hacking-adjacent story that we’ve seen over the years, as there have been a number of them spread across multiple shows over the years. What makes this one interesting are the specific stakes, especially since it could be hard to get these undercover operatives out of their current gigs.

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 5 moving forward?

Are you bummed that we’re still in the midst of a hiatus? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

