Celebrity Big Brother 3 live feed spoilers: Final five Veto, eviction talk

We are just a matter of days away from the Celebrity Big Brother 3 finale and now, we’ve got a better sense of where things are going to go.

Ultimately, let’s just say in advance to be concerned for Lamar Odom — very concerned. Todrick Hall is Head of Household and shortly after he nominated Todd Bridges and Lamar, Todd turned around and won the Veto. This marks the second straight cycle with a competition win from Todd, who has done quite a bit to stay alive as of late despite being close to the end with some big-time threats.

With all of this in mind, Todrick will almost certainly nominate Cynthia Bailey as a replacement and he will be the tiebreaker vote to get Lamar out of the game. Is this the right move? That’s debatable. You can argue that Cynthia’s had a slightly better overall game than Lamar, mostly because he’s had no real clue of what’s going on most of the time. However, Cynthia and Todd had that big argument earlier this season and if you are Miesha and Todrick, you probably think they won’t work together. Todrick is already trying to court Cynthia as a possible partner at the final two, probably in the event she wins the final HoH.

At this point, Todd is clearly going to be the biggest threat to either Miesha or Todrick; he’s got a comp resume at this point, he saved himself from eviction with the Veto, and he’s also going to have the narrative that he could use the money. That’s something that Lamar has been pushing for a little while now within the game, and we do think it could be compelling if he is at the end alongside someone in Todrick who the members of the jury just don’t like.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Celebrity Big Brother right now

What do you most want to see happen on Celebrity Big Brother 3 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







