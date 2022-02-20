Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We know that the show has been on hiatus for a long time now, so are we finally at the end of the road? There is, of course, a lot of fun stuff to dive into here, especially with a few stories confirmed in the weeks to come.

Alas, we won’t have a chance to see any of these stories tonight. This is the final week of a predetermined hiatus, one brought on in part by the Winter Olympics. With tonight being the closing ceremony you can expect LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, and the rest of the cast all around over the next few weeks. There is another hiatus coming at some point in March due to NCAA Basketball, but you don’t have to worry about it for a little while.

So while you wait, why not check out a LOT of details for what the future holds? Below, we’ve got synopses for the next three episodes all for your reading pleasure…

Season 13 episode 9, “Under the Influence” – The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 13 episode 10, “Where Loyalties Lie” – When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 6 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Season 13 episode 11, “All the Little Things” – When a newborn child is found abandoned on a Navy ship, Kensi and Deeks search for the mother on board before she dies of complications. Also, Nate (Peter Cambor) meets with Admiral Kilbride and learns about the CIA project from the ‘70s and ‘80s involving children, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Hopefully, this is all collectively enough to make up for this really long, really tiresome hiatus! Also, can we still have hope for a season 14 renewal soon?

