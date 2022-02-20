Is Linda Bassett leaving Call the Midwife? When will Nurse Crane return?

Is Linda Bassett leaving Call the Midwife and her role of Nurse Crane? Entering the finale, we understand this is not the #1 concern.

Yet, we do tend to think it’s very much still a question. Where in the world is this character? She took off earlier this season and while we believe she’ll be back, there’s no denying that her exit may be a little frustrating for some. She’s such an integral part of this world!

For the time being, we’re at least going to have to settle for the fact that we’re just going to get some characters hiatuses here and there and we have to deal with some of them accordingly. It may not be easy, but that’s just the way of things right now. We’ve got it for Trixie as well, which is of course understandable since Helen George is on maternity leave. Some of these performers have played these characters for so long, and we more than understand them having a breather here and there.

So will we have a chance to see Nurse Crane in the finale? We weren’t sure entering the finale, but we got our answer close to the end: She is back! Not only that, but she is okay! We don’t have to worry about her for the next several weeks. It’s true that Heidi Thomas kept us wondering for a while, but we can take her appearance at the end as a reminder that we’ll be seeing a lot more of her moving forward.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Nurse Crane on Call the Midwife moving forward?

Are you glad that she turned up at the end of the finale after SO MUCH time and speculation? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: BBC.)

