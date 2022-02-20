Who is Stephen Campbell? The Walking Dead airs title card tribute

Who is Stephen Campbell? Following Sunday night’s The Walking Dead season 11 episode 9, we understand if you have that question. There was a title card tribute at the end of the episode to the man, who was invaluable beyond measure to the world of this show for so many years.

Campbell was a valuable member of the show’s production team as a director of photography for many years — he was one of those unsung heroes who worked tirelessly to give the show its unique style and visual flair. The challenge for a show like this is that effectively, you are creating several mini-movies a year that need to have that cinematic flair. The Walking Dead is not some ordinary TV show, though we have a feeling many of you out there know that already. He also worked on a number of other series over the years including Halt and Catch Fire, Last Man Standing, and then also Graceland.

Sadly, Campbell passed away late last year. Here is what Scott M. Gimple had to say about him in a post on Twitter:

Stephen Campbell, longtime Walking Dead director of photography, was a magnificent person, a magnificent artist, & a force of calm, peace, & warmth on set. I loved working with him, I’m grateful for it. His work lives on & his kindness touched the lives of everyone around him.

Meanwhile, current showrunner Angela Kang wrote the following in a moving post on Instagram:

RIP Stephen Campbell. Steve, you were a remarkable human. A kind and steady presence on our #TWD set. Over 7 seasons, I never once saw you lose your patience. Your smile brightened our days. We loved meeting your beautiful family over the years. It was wonderful to see you move up from Camera Op to DP. And when I moved up too, I cherished the time we spent talking about light and color and movement and frames. You were an artist. But also a consummate professional. Thank you for being the kind of role model that proved you can be both. You are gone too soon but have left an indelible mark on the hearts of the [Walking Dead] family. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.

Title card tributes are an important way for a show to honor those who contributed to the very fabric of what it is. These live on in the weeks and months after an episode, and allow viewers and a chance to learn more about this person and their contributions to the work. They can also serve as a sense of comfort for the friends and family of the deceased; they have that constant reminder that their loved one’s life was held in tremendous regard.

Our thoughts go out to Campbell’s family and friends during this difficult time. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

