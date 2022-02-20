Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3: The spider card & its meaning

Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3 has officially come and gone, and within it we continue to see a big mystery. Why does Liliana have the drugs with the spider card attached? We’ve heard her explanation for it and according to her, there isn’t going to be some sort of long-term problem here.

With that being said, forgive us if we’re not 100% sure of anything at the moment. We’ve still got our doubts, even if Liliana’s shown herself to be a really good character.

Here’s the thing with the spider card: It represents the Jimenez cartel, who had a big role to play back during the first Power. Tommy is obviously well aware of the fact that there could be danger associated with that, so he’s buying his time here with Liliana to make sure she’s being above board with him. Also, we think that he’s trying to show his value to others both for money and also for more protection in case someone shows up.

We have a hard time thinking that this card is around for no apparent reason, and we tend to think at least someone affiliated with this will be turning up before the end of the season. This just doesn’t feel like something that the producers are altogether eager to rush.

Ultimately, Tommy has bigger issues in the short-term including the conflict between the Flynn family and the CBI. Walter Flynn is just not into the idea of playing nice!

What did you think about the events of Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 3?

