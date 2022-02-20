Is Jenny Agutter leaving Call the Midwife, Sister Julienne during finale?

Is Jenny Agutter leaving Call the Midwife, and the character of Sister Julienne, following the events of the emotional season 11 finale?

We don’t have to tell you at this point that Agutter is a central character within the world of the series. She’s been around since the very beginning and given how many people have departed over the years, it’s all the more important that Call the Midwife keeps as many people as possible who are important to its long-term legacy.

Unfortunately, we can’t confirm Jenny’s status entering the finale, but we are still doing our best to be optimistic. Why? There are a number of different reasons for that. We don’t believe that the writers would want to end another season with a death after what they did with Barbara. Also, it feels like the stage is set for a dramatic rescue. While we could see someone dying in the Call the Midwife finale, it’s a little easier to suspect it being someone a little less essential to the story. We also are optimistic that Dr. Turner is also going to make it through despite the obstacles that are out there.

In writing this part after the finale, we can breathe a sigh of relief: Despite all of our concerns, Julienne ended up being okay! We can’t emphasize enough how grateful we are for that, given that there were so many causes for concern through the bulk of the story. We’re slightly more convinced now that Julienne has nine lives, and that she’s going to find a way to handle just about anything that is thrown in her general direction.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

Entering tonight’s big Call the Midwife season 11 finale, were you concerned that Jenny Agutter would be leaving the series and Sister Julienne?

Share right away in the attached comments! After you do just that, hang tight for some other updates that you don’t want to miss on the show and this world. (Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







