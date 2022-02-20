Call the Midwife season 12 premiere date hopes over on BBC One

Following the big finale tonight, are you curious in learning the Call the Midwife season 12 premiere date over on BBC One? What about more discussion on what lies ahead?

The first order of business here is reminding you right now that there is another season coming on the network down the road. That has already been confirmed, so you don’t have to worry about that. This remains one of the network’s most-popular shows, and that’s without even mentioning how it performs all over the world. There is something cathartic about watching Call the Midwife and we’ve seen that time and time again with some of the stories that are told here. It’s tradition as much as it is anything at this point.

So when will Call the Midwife premiere? The first thing worth noting here is that there’s going to be another Christmas episode. That’s a tradition very much in its own right. The season itself will probably premiere on BBC One in January, and then on PBS in America in the spring of 2023. (Season 11 has to air still in the United States; we’re going to be seeing it before too long.)

As for how long a show like this could realistically last, there’s no telling at the end of the day. A lot of that may just come down to how long the creative team wants it to be around on the air. We’ve seen already that the story is able to withstand major cast exits; there are some people who have still been around since the beginning, but there are a lot of new faces at the same time. The producers have a knack of making sure that Nonnatus House is, in the end, the most important character of all here.

