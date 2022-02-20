Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Storm Clouds’ ahead!

When Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 4 is set to arrive on Starz nest week, Tommy Egan could be (to the shock of no one) in even more trouble. “Storm Clouds” is the title for this episode, and doesn’t that paint a certain sort of atmosphere for the story at large? We tend to think so, at least.

Before we dive any further here into what you can anticipate, go ahead and check out the full synopsis below — it tends to set the stage:

Tommy’s new friend remains at the mercy of a resurgent and notorious criminal organization, led by a bloodthirsty old enemy from Tommy’s New York days.

Based on what we’ve seen of the show so far, one of the top priorities for Force is very-much an effort to keep Tommy on his toes. We understand that and then some. This is a character who constantly has a way of getting himself into peril, and a part of the fun of watching him is seeing how he escapes. It feels like there could be a lot of opportunities to see this as the show goes further and further.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 1 episode 4?

