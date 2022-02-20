Billions season 6 episode 6 spoilers: Can Mike Prince find capital?

Next week on Billions season 6 episode 6, you are going to see Mike Prince in a most challenging spot. Despite being an extremely rich guy, he’s going to be short on free capital — and he could very well stop at nothing in order to get it.

Let’s start things off here with a discussion about the title: “Hostis humani generis.” What does that mean? It’s a phrase referring, effectively, to the enemies of all humanity. For example, pirates often fall under this term since what they are doing is waging war against all nations. They don’t have any allies, and instead are out for destruction. Just by the virtue of this title alone, we tend to imagine that there is a LOT of animosity towards at least one character in this story; we’ll just have to wait and see who that is.

For a few more preliminary details on the story, we suggest to check out the full Billions season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

After a donation to the city of New York puts a strain on the firm, Prince must find fresh capital. Despite skepticism from his team, Chuck searches for a way to undermine Prince’s largesse. Sacker and a competitor size each other up.

By the end of this episode, it at least our hope that we’ll learn a little bit more about what Prince’s struggles are going to be long-term and if Chuck comes up with a legitimate, tangible plan. Whatever the story is in the immediate future, we know now not to expect it to end anytime soon. The show was recently confirmed for a season 7 and unless someone else is brought in soon, we tend to think that it’s going to be all about Chuck vs. Prince once more. We don’t foresee Axe coming back anytime soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Billions right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Billions season 6 episode 6?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







