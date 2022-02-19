Chicago Fire season 10 episode 14: Could Stella leave Firehouse 51?

Chicago Fire season 10 is just about to return to NBC after a long-term hiatus and yet, here we are talking nervously about Stella Kidd again.

When it comes to Miranda Ray Mayo’s character, there is quite a dilemma at the center of everything. Let’s frame it like this: She wants to be a lieutenant. She’s also deserving of being a lieutenant. With that being said, though, she didn’t come back to claim it at Firehouse 51. Pelham is a part of this world now and that creates an important dilemma for Stella — what does she do, and where does she go? Based on the details we’ve got below from the March 2 episode “An Officer with Grit,” she has to make some big decisions on her future:

03/02/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Chief Hawkins goes above and beyond to help Brett and Violet with a problem. Kidd pursues an open lieutenant position. A blast from the past asks Mouch and Herrmann for a favor. TV-14

The debate the show has behind the scenes here is tricky, as well — we’ve already gone a stretch without Kidd as a major of the show and obviously, we don’t want to do that again! Yet, you also want to see the character flourish. We’re still hoping that the writers find a way to make everything work out, and also have it be something that doesn’t involve Pelham being automatically kicked to the curb. We’ve come to appreciate that character, but we also love Stella and want her to be around 51 as much as possible. This is, of course, without even mentioning her relationship with Kelly Severide.

Remember, Chicago Fire will be back on NBC this Wednesday, and we’re going to have a lot more news on that in due time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you most want to see from Stella moving forward on Chicago Fire season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







