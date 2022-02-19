Yellowjackets season 2 cast wants to see older Van on-screen!

Is there a chance that Van is still alive in the present on Yellowjackets season 2? Odds are, we’re going to be waiting a LONG time to figure that out. With that being said, though, the cast is making it very-much clear that they would love to see it happen.

At a SCAD TVfest panel this week, much of the cast made it clear that they’d be more than happy to see the character (played by Liv Hewson in the past) somehow still be around decades later. It’s certainly possible that she could still be working with Lottie, especially when you remember the big finale reveal that Lottie is still alive.

Watch our Yellowjackets finale review now! Take a look below to get ALL of our thoughts on what transpired over the course of this episode. We also suggest you SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them.

After the panel, Tawny Cypress (who plays the adult version of Taissa) told Entertainment Tonight that she has some great ideas as to where the story could go already:

“Taissa’s marriage seems to be in shambles … It’d be really fun to see an adult Taissa meeting up with an adult Van and where that goes and what that history is all about.”

We do think that Van’s story so far has been about survival; she’s almost died multiple times and found a way to somehow make it through. We also do wonder if Taissa could already know where she is. The two clearly have a history but beyond that, Taissa having that creepy shrine in her place in the finale signals that she still has some connections to Lottie’s practices. Season 2 will hopefully premiere later this year, and we could get more answers around that time…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Yellowjackets right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Van’s story on Yellowjackets moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back around for some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







