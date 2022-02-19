Succession season 4: Where are things now in the creative process?

Now that we’re a good stretch of time removed from the season 3 finale, why not share a Succession season 4 update? We’re hoping that the show could be back on the air early next year, but there are a lot of hoops that need to be jumped through first — and that’s including getting some of the scripts done.

Speaking to TVLine earlier this week, HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys made it clear that Jesse Armstrong and the writing team are currently working on what the story is going to be coming up. We’re most likely months away from the start of production, so we imagine that it’s going to be a while still until things are solidified.

We suppose the big creative challenge for season 4 is to how to best have Kendall, Roman, and Kendall square off against their father. Will they all actually fight as a team? Is Tom, all of a sudden, the new heir apparent? We do think there are a few different ways in which this story could be told and we have to prepare for all possibilities; we just don’t want to see someone like Shiv suckered into being in her father’s orbit again. This is a story that we’ve seen play out a number of times before, and we really don’t have a need to watch the same exact thing all over again.

Odds are, we’ll at least get some more news in regards to casting over the next few months.

