The Rookie season 4 episode 14 spoilers: First details on ‘Long Shot’

The Rookie season 4 episode 14 is poised to arrive on ABC in a little over a week — do you want some more news all about it?

The first order of business here is making it clear that this could be a story all about underdogs. The title here is “Long Shot,” and early details suggest that within this, you’re going to be seeing a bounty hunter origin story like no other! It could be really fun, but there’s probably going to be a little bit of drama sprinkled in here as well. This is The Rookie, and one of the things that is going to be a focus here is the characters, always.

For some more discussion now, go ahead and check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 14 synopsis:

“Long Shot” – Officers Nolan and Harper help Skip Tracer Randy on his first bounty hunter case. Meanwhile, Officer Chen and Sergeant Bradford are on the hunt for a perpetrator on a citywide crime spree on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, FEB. 27 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Ultimately, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that this episode carries us forward with some stories (Bradford & Chen, anyone?) and is also worth the wait. The Olympics have taken a number of different things off the air as of late, and that’s left us in a rather bizarre TV wasteland.

Remember that The Rookie is also going to be coming on after the return of American Idol on the air. We’d love for there to be another season of the show down the road as well, but we’re probably going to be waiting a while before we get some sort of news on another season.

