Better Call Saul season 6: Bob Odenkirk talks ‘amazing’ ending

There’s a good chance you know already that we’re entering the final season of Better Call Saul. Come April 18 (just under two months from now!), the first batch of episodes will kick off on AMC. It’s going to be an enthralling mix of heartfelt moments and humor, and we just have to hope that it leads up to a big, epic conclusion.

Ultimately, we think that there are few things as hard to do in the world of television as a series finale. Expectations are often through the roof for you to nail every single part of the story, and it’s really tough to hit that sort of elevated expectation.

While we’ll reserve some judgment of course until we see the show, we are more stoked than ever before thanks to the words of Bob Odenkirk. In a new interview with Empire Magazine, here is what the actor said as he was in the process of filming the end of the show:

I’m just trying not to get [the virus], and show up and do a f—-ng great job with this awesome show, and this amazing ending … [It is] this powerful, surprising, subtle, kind of low-key piece that’s been written with the greatest integrity by [co-creator] Peter Gould and the team of writers.”

There is at least one clue about the end of the show that we can get from Bob here, and that is that we’re probably not getting a similar ending to what we got with Breaking Bad. Don’t expect a ton of violence, which makes sense given that Better Call Saul has never been that kind of show.

