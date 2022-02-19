Call the Midwife season 11 episode 8 (finale) photo: The emotional pain

Tomorrow night on BBC One, it’s here — we are not quite sure that we’re ready for it but in the end, that doesn’t matter: Call the Midwife season 11 is bracing towards a devastating end. If you’ve seen some of the previews already, then you know there’s a horrific train crash at the center of this episode. Not only that, but you know that some lives could be in jeopardy. Should we be afraid for Dr. Turner and Sister Julienne? We sure hope not, but it’s clearly been established that they are in danger.

Beyond just that, the photo above unfortunately does not fill us with all that much of a sense of hope. Timothy Turner and others are going to struggle with what they find, and this image is proof that there will be some casualties of the crash. Below, the synopsis gives you a slightly better sense of what you can expect to see:

Nonnatus House faces its darkest day after a tragic incident in the heart of Poplar. As the community rallies together, the team must overcome personal anguish to help the injured.

While there is no denying that tragedy is a central theme for this episode, there’s going to be something else coursing through this as well: A reminder of what makes the Nonnatus community so strong. Family has been a huge part of this story from the very beginning, and that doesn’t necessarily mean just people related by blood. There is also the family you choose, whether it be your colleagues or your friends. When times are tough, you are reminded of this more so than any other moment.

From the photo above plus everything else we’ve heard over time, there is no denying right now that times are tough.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

What do you most want to see on the Call the Midwife season 11 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around to make 100% certain you don’t miss any further updates. (Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







